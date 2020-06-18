SHIRLEY PATTERSON
Shirley Patterson passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in San Antonio at the age of 73 years. She was a resident of Bulverde for over 30 years and a former resident of San Antonio. She is survived by her Husband, Rene Patterson, Sr. of Bulverde; Children, Lisa Davis, Rita Farley, Lorie Davis; Step Children, Holly Johnson & Rene Patterson, Jr.; 8 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 A.M in Franklin Funeral Home in Floresville. Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home Chapel . Interment will follow in Sutherland Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements are with

Franklin Funeral Home

914 Third Street

Floresville, Texas 78114

830-393-0459



Published in Express-News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Franklin Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Franklin Funeral Home
