May 22,1931 - March 11, 2019
Shirley Ricks Sims, 87, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2019 surrounded by her family, after a long history with Parkinson's Disease.
Born May 22,1931 in Dilley, TX to Louie A. Ricks and Agnes Zinsmeyer Ricks, Shirley had been a longtime resident of Huffman, TX.
Shirley was a talented artist and avid gardener, with a kind and loving nature. She was devoted to her family and her Catholic faith, serving as a long-time member and supporter of St. Philip Catholic Church in Huffman, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Sims, Jr., and siblings Leora Brooks, Irene Schoch, Louie Ricks, Willie Mae Ricks, and Bill Ricks. She is survived by her children, Sheree Baciarelli and husband Val, Lindy Sims, Karl Sims, Mark Sims and wife Anne Marie, and Suzi Castro and husband Raul; grand children, Justin Sims and wife Jamie, Ryan Sims and wife Jackie, Stefanie Guinn and husband Mason, and Gabrielle Meeuwsen and husband Kyle; great grand children Max and Genevieve Sims; and sisters -in-law Linda Ricks and JoAnn Batot.
Graveside services will be at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Pearsall Cemetery in Pearsall, TX.
Arrangements are handled by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Leander, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019