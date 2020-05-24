Shirley Sells Boatright of San Antonio passed away in Dallas, Texas on May 15, 2020. She was 80 years old. Shirley was born in Sutherland Springs, Texas, to Dorthey C. and William R. Sells. She graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1958. She married J.L. Boatright in 1961. They subsequently divorced after 21 years of marriage, but remained great friends. Shirley had a very rewarding and interesting career in the investment banking and brokerage business. Initially working for Funk, Hobbs & Hart, Inc. Then with Harris Sterling and Angelo Drossos with the firm of Shearson, Hammill & Co. This was an exciting time for Shirley since it was during the time that Angelo Drossos brought the Spurs to San Antonio. She subsequently chose to work solely with Harris Sterling and the firm of Dean Witter. She spent 35 years until her retirement in 2005 working with Harris at Dean Witter and then Morgan Stanley after the two companies merged. Shirley had so much respect, admiration and appreciation for the mentorship of Harris. Shirley's business pinnacle was ultimately becoming a partner in the Sterling/Dubrof group. Her accomplishments also included being the Dean Witter representative for Executive Women International. She was a member and volunteer of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. She loved tennis, snow skiing, water skiing, traveling the world and of course shopping. She never turned down an invitation to go dancing. She was a very loving daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She is survived by her only daughter Stephanie Boatright Oliver and her husband Greg of Dallas, Texas. She has two grandchildren Brooke and Parker Oliver both of Dallas. Sister Cathie Sells of Dallas, and brothers Robert Sells and wife Nancy and Buddy Sells, both of San Antonio. Nieces and nephews, Marissa Sells Varnadore of Greenville, South Carolina, Shelly Koch Cantu of San Antonio and Cody Sells of San Antonio. She will be greatly missed. She never met a stranger and loved to talk with anyone. Special thanks go to her caregiver Carmen Rodriquez. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the ramifications of Covid 19. The family requests that any donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.