|
Shirley Williams Crabtree, 77, of Gonzales, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born December 13, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to Elizabeth Collier and Jewel Ronald Williams. Shirley was a substantial member of the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Gonzales. After Shirley graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1959, she still thrived for learning. She attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where she obtained a degree in education. She taught the 6th grade at Waelder Independent School District. It wasn't until after this that her lively journey began. Shirley then attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, where she graduated with her Master Degree in counseling in 1978. The following year, she went to work for the Gonzales County Mental Health Clinic. This is where Shirley found her calling and spent the next 20+ years of her life working as a clinic director and case worker. She even went further in her position, and helped develop a geriatric, psychiatric day-treatment program for the Gonzales Memorial Hospital. Shirley was a published author, and a member of the school and hospital boards, where she additionally helped create the Heritage Program for senior citizens. She was also a volunteer at the Gonzales Animal Shelter, where she fostered many adoring cats. Shirley appreciated all people, animals, and nature itself. She would do everything in her power to make sure everyone she encountered had anything and everything they desired, and made them feel at peace with her warm company. Her compassionate personality mixed well with her adventurous side, and would be shown best with her sister-sidekick, Yvonne. The "partners-in-crime" could always be found exploring new places, or caves better said. The two were best known for their alluring jewelry they made themselves from the treasures they found while rockhounding, in places like New Mexico and Colorado. Shirley was a cherished, well-known woman in her community; not only from her accomplishments, but for her kindhearted spirit as well. Shirley W. Crabtree was survived by her daughter, Julie Crumley of Floresville, sons, Michael Crabtree and wife Michelle of St. Louis, Missouri, Patrick Crabtree and wife Charline of Katy, grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicola, Keith, Catherine, and Samantha, great-grandchild, Izic, and sister-at-heart, Yvonne Marrou. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family received friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Gonzales with Reverend Shanna Neff officiating. Interment will follow in the Gonzales Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers include: Trent Marrou, Tom Tiller, Richard Crozier, David Dube, Lance Shellenberger, and Noel Reese. Honorary pallbearer: Blake Marrou. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Episcopal Church of the Messiah, or the Friends of Gonzales Animal Shelter (FOGAS). Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.