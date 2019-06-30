October 20, 1938 - June 19, 2019

Sid Tarro passed away peacefully after a brief illness where friends and family had an opportunity to say their goodbyes. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Hardin Gilbert Tarro; stepdaughters, Robin Fore Darnell (Rick), Melissa Fore Hensarling (Jeb); grandchildren, Rick Darnell Jr, Paige Darnell, Claire Hensarling, Travis Hensarling and numerous other loving family members. He was one of two sons born to Col. John A. and Vera D. Tarro. He was raised in San Antonio and attended Jefferson High School where he loved running track and playing football. He remained a sports enthusiast his entire life.

Sid served in the Airforce Reserves as a medic. He later studied to be a draftsman and worked many years in the engineering field. He enjoyed life to the fullest and spending time with family and lifelong friends. Sid was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Patricia Smith Tarro; parents, John and Vera; brother, John A. Tarro, Jr.; nephew, John A. Tarro, III and great nephew, John A. Tarro, IV. Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019. Graveside Service at 9:30 a.m. in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road; Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. St. Luke's Episcopal Church with a reception to follow the service. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019