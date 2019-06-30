San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
11 St. Luke's Lane
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sid Tarro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sid (James Sidney Albert) Tarro


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sid (James Sidney Albert) Tarro Obituary
October 20, 1938 - June 19, 2019
Sid Tarro passed away peacefully after a brief illness where friends and family had an opportunity to say their goodbyes. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Hardin Gilbert Tarro; stepdaughters, Robin Fore Darnell (Rick), Melissa Fore Hensarling (Jeb); grandchildren, Rick Darnell Jr, Paige Darnell, Claire Hensarling, Travis Hensarling and numerous other loving family members. He was one of two sons born to Col. John A. and Vera D. Tarro. He was raised in San Antonio and attended Jefferson High School where he loved running track and playing football. He remained a sports enthusiast his entire life.
Sid served in the Airforce Reserves as a medic. He later studied to be a draftsman and worked many years in the engineering field. He enjoyed life to the fullest and spending time with family and lifelong friends. Sid was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Patricia Smith Tarro; parents, John and Vera; brother, John A. Tarro, Jr.; nephew, John A. Tarro, III and great nephew, John A. Tarro, IV. Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019. Graveside Service at 9:30 a.m. in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road; Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. St. Luke's Episcopal Church with a reception to follow the service. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now