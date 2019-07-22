|
July 17, 2019
Sidney Mitchell Sr, age 87 of San Antonio, Texas passed away on
Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita Mitchell, and son, Sidney Mitchell Jr. Sidney belonged to St Ann's Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also helped serving as an usher. Sidney joined the San Antonio Police Department in 1953 and retired with 33 years of service in 1986. He also served faithfully in the U.S. Army reserves for 32 years, retiring as Lt. Colonel. Sidney is survived by children Rebecca Cadena, Valerie Mitchell,
and David (Laura) Mitchell; grandchildren, Michael (Natalie) Cadena,
Christa Enamorado, Ashley (Christopher) Williams; and great-grandchildren
Jack and Olivia Enamorado and Alexander Cadena as well as a lifetime
of family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mission Park North
from 6:00 to 9:00pm with a rosary beginning at 7:00pm. Mass will be held the following morning July 25, 2019 beginning at 10am at St Ann's
Catholic Church, with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on July 22, 2019