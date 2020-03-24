|
With his wife by his side, Sidney Ray Marsh, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Katherine Marsh and maternal grandparents, Clyde and Velma Martin.
He was born in Harlingen, TX. on August 10, 1947. Spending his early childhood in Rio Hondo, TX. his family moved to San Antonio in 1957. He was a 1965 graduate of MacArthur High School. After serving in the Army from 1965 to 1968 he attended the University of Texas in Austin. He served as an Austin policeman from 1969-70. In 1971 he joined the San Antonio Police Department rising through the ranks and retiring as a lieutenant in 1999.
Sid was proud to join the newly formed SWAT Team in 1977 and was active in his efforts to get advanced equipment and training for SWAT members. He attended the FBI Anti-Sniper School in Virginia and was one of several SWAT sergeants with a team of 16 members on his shift at that time.During the 1979 San Antonio Fiesta sniper shooting spree he was one of the 3 SWAT team members that surrounded the shooter in his motor home.He also led the SAPD Honor Guard.
Sid Marsh was a man unlike anyone else. He was extra tough, honest, generous, protective, loyal, a perfect mixture of sweetheart and warrior. In 72 years, he lived life to the fullest and he did it his way.
His fondest memories were the summers he and his sisters spent at their grandparents' farm in Easterly, TX. He loved being with his grandfather, Grandy. Always willing to learn everything that he could teach him. With Grandy he felt like a man.
Sid was a man of many talents and interests. He did metal work. He was an excellent wood maker, etching pictures and creating furniture. He designed and made jewelry. He was quite the cook and chef. A dinner for two, family holidays, or a big BBQ—didn't matter to him. He was in charge. He did it all and it was done to perfection.
He was an avid reader, skipping school at times to go to Landa Library and read. The knowledge he retained was impressive. He usually had 4 or 5 books stacked on the table, all being read. He did enjoy his Kindle—no more library cards. The books he read in his lifetime could have filled a library.Retirement didn't slow him down. His love of animals led him into ranching and farming in Biry and Devine, TX.
Sid had a keen sense of humor—witty, dry, mostly sarcastic. Diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer Nov. 2018 he did everything he could to fight this disease. For the last 16 months, through a lot of pain he gave it his best, doing every test, scan and treatment that was recommended. Seldom did his sense of humor falter. Sadly, his body did.
If we could ask him, "Sid, what happened?" He'd tilt his head, look at us sheepishly and probably quote one of his favorite movie lines.Well, "Sometimes you eat the bar (bear) and sometimes the bar eats you."
He spent the last years of his life with the love of his life, Brenda on his property out of Devine surrounded by the beautiful oak trees and wildlife he loved.
Sid is survived by his loving family, wife, Brenda; daughter, Brenda Ortiz (Rick); son, Martin Marsh; loving sisters, Carolyn and Charlotte Marsh; grandchildren, Megan Mauldin and Ricky Ortiz; niece, Kathy Zaiontz (Karl); nephews, Kyle and Kevin Zaiontz; stepchildren, Tammie Tilley, Chad Tilley; step-grandchildren, Ashlynn Hernandez (Brandon), Brenham and Calyssa Sevier.
Blessed is a man who preserves under trial; for once he has been approved, he will receive the crown of life, which the Lord has promised to those who love Him. James 1
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Hurley Funeral Home Chapel in Devine. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Blackhill Cemetery in Atascosa, Texas with interment immediately following.
