Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Beth El Memorial Park
1715 Austin Hwy.
San Antonio, TX
SIDNEY SHAENFIELD

SIDNEY SHAENFIELD Obituary

We note with sadness the death of Sidney Shaenfield, husband of Marion Shaenfield, father of Rachelle Mann, Debby Frank, John Anthis (and Paula), and Beverly Rosales; grandfather of Jennifer Mann, Jeremy (and Kim) Frank, and Gabe Frank; great-grandfather of Noah Frank; brother of Bernard (and Sandy) Shaenfield; and uncle of David (and Karen) Shaenfield and Elizabeth Shaenfield.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, at 2:00 PM Temple Beth-El Memorial Park (Austin Highway).

Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020
