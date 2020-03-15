|
We note with sadness the death of Sidney Shaenfield, husband of Marion Shaenfield, father of Rachelle Mann, Debby Frank, John Anthis (and Paula), and Beverly Rosales; grandfather of Jennifer Mann, Jeremy (and Kim) Frank, and Gabe Frank; great-grandfather of Noah Frank; brother of Bernard (and Sandy) Shaenfield; and uncle of David (and Karen) Shaenfield and Elizabeth Shaenfield.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, at 2:00 PM Temple Beth-El Memorial Park (Austin Highway).You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020