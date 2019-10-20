|
|
Sies H. Torres went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 84. Sies was born on Valentine's Day in 1935 to Benito and Lilly H. Torres in Navasota, Texas.
Sies is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 50 years Teresa Torres as well as numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving daughters Maria "Mapy" Del Pilar Lopez and Eugenia "Gina" Valadez (John R.); numerous brothers and sisters; grandchildren Brigid M. Lopez, Albert M. Lopez (Yesenia) and Jessica B. Taylor; great grandchildren Emmalina Lopez, Nicholas Lopez, Isla Lopez, Naya Lopez.
Sies was a car salesman for most of his working life, while working he made many friends over the years and created many friendships to last a lifetime. The family would like to thank Erica Camarillo and the staff of River City Hospice for all of their loving care they provided Sies.
Visitation will be Friday, October 25th from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. with the Service to begin at 10:00 at Mission Park South.
Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019