Sigifredo "Fred" Ramos, age 84, went peacefully to be with his Lord on December 13, 2019, surrounded by family in San Antonio, Texas.
Born 1935 in Monterrey, Mexico to his parents Sigifredo Ramos and Concepcion Arrambide. Raised in Chicago with his late sister Yolanda Ramos Salinas. Lived and worked most of his adult life in San Antonio, Texas.
Fred worked at IBM for 23 years and received two "IBM Means Service" awards. He dressed well and liked to wear hats. Loved reading the Bible, History, and Philosophy, drive on vacations and see small towns along the way. Collected stamps and memorabilia from places he visited. Enjoyed comedy and telling jokes. Volunteered at SAM Ministries.
Fred is survived by his wife Lilybeth Ramos, children; Concepcion "Connie" (Michael) Blake, Sigifredo Ramos Jr, Gregory (Valerie) Ramos, Leticia (Hector) Reyna, Lloren Francis (Liedy) Calacat, Lorenz Calacat; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to his caregivers, and the staff at Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kindred Hospice or SAM Ministries. There will be a celebration of life, details to be announced by family.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019