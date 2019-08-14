|
|
December 31, 1931 - August 10, 2019
Silvester Escamilla passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on December 31, 1931 to his parents, the late Manuel and Susanna Escamilla.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife of 61 years, Socorro.
Silvester leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Janie (Cary); his daughter, Terry (Roger); his son, Sylvester; and his daughter, Patty (Hugo); his grandchildren, Fermin, Lisa, Veronica, Melissa, Tiffany, Noah, and Madeline; his great-grand- children, Brandon, Addison, Easton, and Jaxson; and his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who adored him.
The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Thursday, August 15th from 6 PM to 9 PM Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 - with a Rosary Service to be recited at 7 PM by the Rosary Team of St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 14, 2019