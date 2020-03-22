|
|
Our Angel, Silvia Balboa Villanueva, gained her wings in Heaven on March 14, 2020. Silvia was preceded in death by her father, Martin Balboa, and mother-in-law, Mary Luis Villanueva.
It would be wrong to say that Silvia lost her battle with illness because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Silvia stayed strong. Through her, we have learned what resilience and perseverance look like. There was no quit in Silvia. Just because she's no longer here, does not mean she lost her fight. Despite all, she chose to give the gift of life by being a donor. She has now gone on to her new joyous life in Heaven.
Silvia is survived by her beloved husband Luis Villanueva; children: Valerie Compean, David Compean, Jr, Myranda Balboa Villanueva; grandchildren, Aysiah, and Aydrick ; mother Maria Balboa; sisters: Diana, Gloria, Yesenia, Monica (Tony), Margarita; brother Martin; father-in-law Ralph Villanueva; sister-in-law, Dora.
Due to the Emergency Declarations and the restrictions placed on the number of people that can gather together, we will have her Celebration of Life at a later date.
You are invited to attend her Interment on: Tuesday, March 24,2020 at 12 noon at Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemetery Dominion 20900 IH 10 West San Antonio, Tx 78257
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020