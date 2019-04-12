|
August 12, 1953 - April 4, 2019
Silvia Gutierrez Moya born on August 12, 1953 in San Antonio, Texas to Ernestine C. Martinez, passed away peace fully in her home surrounded by family on April 4, 2019 at the age of 65. Mrs. Moya was a proud graduate of Fox Tech High School class of 1971. Preceded in death by her father Manuel Gutierrez and step-father Librado Martinez Jr.
Survived by the love of her life of 54 years, Hector R. Moya; Loving Children Jeanette M. De La Rosa (John), Hector J. Moya (Maria), Steven L. Moya & beloved dog Sadie; Brother Victor M. Gutierrez, Sister Diana Mendez (Curtis) ; Grandchildren, Jason, Karina, Jake, Jaden & Julian.
She will be dearly missed by extended family and friends.
Memorial will take place at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 1pm-9pm with Rosary at 7pm.
Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church Monday April 15, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2019