Sirkka Liisa Johnson, age 88, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born November 13, 1931 to Amanda and Eero Manninen in Kangasniemi, Finland. She came to the United States from Finland in 1952 and was introduced to Donald Johnson by his mother in 1954. They were married in 1956. Liisa received her U.S. Citizenship in 1962. During the course of Donald's military career the family moved several times. They finally settled in San Antonio, Texas in 1972 where she lived the remainder of her life. Her many interests included sewing, knitting, and golfing.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Liisa is survived by her husband of 64 years Lt. Col Donald E. Johnson, USAF (Ret.); sons Dr. Eric Johnson and wife Lynda and James Johnson and wife Sheleen; as well as a lifetime of friends and golfing buddies. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with