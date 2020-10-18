1/1
SIRKKA LIISA JOHNSON
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SIRKKA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sirkka Liisa Johnson, age 88, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born November 13, 1931 to Amanda and Eero Manninen in Kangasniemi, Finland. She came to the United States from Finland in 1952 and was introduced to Donald Johnson by his mother in 1954. They were married in 1956. Liisa received her U.S. Citizenship in 1962. During the course of Donald's military career the family moved several times. They finally settled in San Antonio, Texas in 1972 where she lived the remainder of her life. Her many interests included sewing, knitting, and golfing.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Liisa is survived by her husband of 64 years Lt. Col Donald E. Johnson, USAF (Ret.); sons Dr. Eric Johnson and wife Lynda and James Johnson and wife Sheleen; as well as a lifetime of friends and golfing buddies. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the American Heart Association.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved