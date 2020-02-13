|
Sister Mary (Brigid) Greene died peacefully at her home, the Convent of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in County Galway, Ireland on February 9, 1926, the second child of William and Rose Greene. In February 1949 she sailed to New York on a ship that hosted German post-war refugees and was professed in San Antonio in August 1950. She spent 70 years ministering as a teacher, pastoral minister, religious educator, nurse's aide and a dedicated community member in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. She also worked with Supportive Services for the Elderly, a division of Human Resources of the City of San Antonio. In the early years of her retirement, Sr. Mary spent her days visiting families near the Motherhouse. She was often seen walking up and down the streets, chatting and praying with her neighbors. She also volunteered at the Catholic Charities Immigration Office and as a Eucharistic minister at the Baptist Hospital. She was an ardent supporter of COPS/Metro Alliance. When she was first professed, Sr. Mary was aptly given the name "Sister Annunciata". She lived her whole religious life faithfully "announcing" God's good news. Sister Mary is survived by her Holy Spirit Sisters, by her sister, Teresa Dempsey (Ireland), numerous nieces, nephews and their families as well as friends. FUNERAL SERVICES All services will be held at Holy Spirit Convent, 300 Yucca Street. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place immediately after Mass in the Convent Cemetery. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2020