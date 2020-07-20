1/1
SISTER ROSE MARIE GALLATIN, CDP
Sister Rose Marie Gallatin, (formerly Sister Mary Constantine), CDP, entered eternal life on July 14, 2020 at the age of 91.

She was the youngest of nine children born to Jerome Lawrence and Mary Emma (Rush) Gallatin. Sister Rose Marie was born October 1, 1928 in Vinita, Oklahoma. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1949. She was an educator with a passion for poetry.

Sister Rose Marie earned a Bachelor and Master of Arts in English from Our Lady of the Lake College, San Antonio, Texas. She taught first grade for ten years, then high school English for an additional 30 years - 15 years of which were spent at Providence High School (PHS), San Antonio, Texas. She was also the PHS Alumnae Director, 1991 to 2005. Throughout her life she wrote poetry for individuals and special occasions.

A rosary followed by sharing of memories, then her Mass of Resurrection and burial will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
