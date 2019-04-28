Home

San Juan Capistrano Cath Chr
9101 Graf Rd
San Antonio, TX 78214
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
San Juan Capistrano Mission Church
9101 Graf Road,
San Antonio, TX
Sixta Estrada Obituary
March 28, 1927 - April 23, 2019
Sixta Estrada went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 92. She was born on March 28, 1927 in Del Rio, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband, Panfilo Estrada, Sr., parents, sons, Arnold Estrada and Philip Estrada and all of her siblings. Sixta is survived by her daughters, Erma Murillo and Edna Carranza; sons Panfilo Estrada, Jr., (Durenda), Tomas Estrada (Ernestina), Oscar Estrada (Grace), Melchor Estrada (Michelle); daughter-in-law Rose Estrada, 24 grand children, 27 great-grand children, 12 great-great-grand children and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6-9 pm with Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral procession to depart at 10:30 am for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at San Juan Capistrano Mission Church on 9101 Graf Road, San Antonio, Texas 78214 on Tuesday April 30,2019.

You may sign the online guestbook at ww.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019
