Socorro Dutra went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2019 at the age of 86. Socorro was preceded in death by her parents and all siblings. She is survived by her children, Dr. Donald Dutra, Jr. and Elizabeth June Garcia (Robert); grandchildren, Hannah, Joseph, Miriam Dutra and Kierstin Garcia.ROSARY THURSDAY DECEMBER 5th 7PM PORTER LORING MORTUARY1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE PROCESSION FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6th 9:30AMMASS SAN FERNANDO CATHEDRAL 10AM
