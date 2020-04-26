|
|
Socorro Sanchez Cantu, age 90, entered the heavenly gates on April 20, 2020 in her home surround by her life-long husband, Raul and their sons Oscar, David, Mario and virtually by their daughter Norma.
Socorro was born in Port Arthur on October 30, 1929 to Ventura and Teresa Sanchez. She married Raul in Pearsall on May 18, 1957.They moved to San Antonio, where they lived and raised their four children, with love, religion and education being the foundation.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years 10 months 28 days, their children Oscar, Norma, David and Mario, grandchildren, Rebecca, Michael and Jonathon and great-grandchildren Isabel and Alexander. She is survived by her siblings Oralia, Eva, Valdemar and Maria Ellen.
During her life, she was a dutiful daughter. She was a devoted wife. She instilled her children with memorable valves. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, embroidering and playing dominos. She was an active member of Saint Dominic Catholic Church. She ended her last day, praying the rosary and blessing her children.
She will be missed.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020