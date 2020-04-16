Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SOFIA DELGADO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SOFIA VIDAURRI DELGADO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SOFIA VIDAURRI DELGADO Obituary

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Sofia Vidaurri Delgado passed on April 12, 2020 at the age of 65. Sofia was born on November 1, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas to Juan Vidaurri and Roberta R. Ojeda. Sofia is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Ojeda; sister, Martha Vidaurri and sisters-in-law Mary Vidaurri and Julia Ojeda.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Santiago S. Delgado; sons, Paul Enriquez (Marisela), Aflred Vidaurri, Santiago Delgado, Jr., William Harris; Daughters, Sandra Llanas, Patricia Enriquez, Michelle Vidaurri; brothers, Ruben Vidaurri, Vicente Ojeda; sisters, Rita Vidaurri, Yvonne Guttierrez, Elena Vidaurri; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sofia was a very loving, caring, unselfish woman. She touched the lives of many and will be truly missed.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SOFIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -