Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Sofia Vidaurri Delgado passed on April 12, 2020 at the age of 65. Sofia was born on November 1, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas to Juan Vidaurri and Roberta R. Ojeda. Sofia is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Ojeda; sister, Martha Vidaurri and sisters-in-law Mary Vidaurri and Julia Ojeda.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Santiago S. Delgado; sons, Paul Enriquez (Marisela), Aflred Vidaurri, Santiago Delgado, Jr., William Harris; Daughters, Sandra Llanas, Patricia Enriquez, Michelle Vidaurri; brothers, Ruben Vidaurri, Vicente Ojeda; sisters, Rita Vidaurri, Yvonne Guttierrez, Elena Vidaurri; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sofia was a very loving, caring, unselfish woman. She touched the lives of many and will be truly missed.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 16, 2020