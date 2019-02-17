|
November 7, 1934 - February 9, 2019
Sonia Lillian Swimley, better known to all as "Sonny" went to Heaven to be with our Lord unexpectedly on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 84 in San Antonio, Texas.
Sonny is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Dr. D.C. "Chet" Swimley, retired Colonel, US Air Force; cherished son, E. Scott Swimley; granddaughters Jennifer Swimley, Katelyn Swimley; and her Aunt Irene Regeski, all special in her heart. She was a second-grade school teacher, held an outstanding retail career, was the chairwoman of official scoring for several Senior PGA events, a volunteer for more causes than we can mention, floor representative at the ARC and most importantly a military wife.
Sonny accompanied Colonel Swimley to 17 bases/locations internationally in their 63 years together. Ask anyone who was fortunate enough to be influenced by Sonny, and they will tell you she is their favorite person. She was charismatic, a dear friend, a brave heart, and known best for her sense of humor, made up words, and flair for life. She was the epitome of style and grace with a little sassy side. She was a brave military wife supporting Colonel Swimley during his 28 years and 2 months in active duty, accompanying him to military bases from Greenville, MS to Kadena in Okinawa to Scott AFB in St. Louis, to Travis AFB in CA and many more in between. Sonny was always active in the military community. She was President of the Officers' Wives Club multiple times. Colonel Swimley often commented that the U.S. Air Force got a 2 for 1 deal with him and Sonny.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on February 19th at the Army Residence Community (ARC), in the Betty Cheever Memorial Chapel. Immediately following, please help the family celebrate Sonny at the Army Residence Community Lounge (across from the Bistro) from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to www.Brightpink.org.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019