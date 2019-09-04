|
May 19, 1924 - August 24, 2019
Sophie Z. Hull went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 95. Sophie was born on May 19, 1924 to Joseph and Julie Zemlicka in Fayette County, TX.
Sophie is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Julie Zemlicka and her loving husband of 69 years Cecil Hull. Sophie was the last of five children and was a devoted military wife. Sophie is survived by her loving family and friends.
She spent her life traveling the world with her husband Cecil while he was enlisted in the US Army. During their many tours overseas, she always found ways to help the communities they were stationed in. She was known as Aunt Sophie by many in her life. Everyone she ever met has fond memories of her and were blessed to have known her.
Visitation is Thursday, September 5th from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. The Funeral Service is Friday, September 6th at 11:30 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
Donations in her name can be made to, Purple Hearts Reunited, 38 N. Main St., Suite 112, St. Albans, VT
05478. www.purplehearts reunited.org
Published in Express-News on Sept. 4, 2019