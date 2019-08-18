Home

Services
M.E.Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 226-6111
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
8:30 AM
M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
535 New Laredo Hwy
San Antonio, TX
Sotera N. Segura


1924 - 2019
Sotera N. Segura Obituary
April 22, 1924 - August 5, 2019
Sotera N. Segura, born April 22, 1924 in Lytle, Texas; went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019 at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm.

We will depart from M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 8:30am for a 9:00am mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 535 New Laredo Hwy, San Antonio, Texas 78211.
Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78209; Shelter #1.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019
