Sr. Maria Becerril, FMA, the third of 6 children in the family, a native of Aporo, Michoacan, Mexico, died peacefully at the age of 93, August 9, 2020 at the Provincial House of the Salesian Sisters in San Antonio, TX. After her religious profession, Sr. Maria served the Lord with ardent joy and zeal as a business high school teacher in Mexico for 12 years. In 1959 she was transferred to Texas and spent 10 years in California where she taught grammar and middle school and served as Director of Religious Education – a dynamic catechist! Sr. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by one brother, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her religious community, the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians (Salesian Sisters) and many friends who loved her dearly.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Rosary and Mass will be live-streamed on the Province Facebook page: Salesian Sisters West - Rosary Wed. August 12th at 9:30 A.M. followed by Mass at 10:00 A.M.

Donations in memory of Sr. Maria, may be sent to the Salesian Sisters to support young women preparing to be Salesian Sisters at: Formation Program, 6019 Buena Vista St. San Antonio, TX 78237.

Express condolences at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com