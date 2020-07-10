1/1
SR. OFELIA LOZANO, FMA
Sr. Ofelia Lozano, FMA, age 95, passed away July 8, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Laredo, TX. Sister was preceded in death by her parents, Rafael Lozano and Virginia Gonzalez, her 5 brothers and 2 sisters and is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Sr. Ofelia excelled as a 2nd Grade teacher, catechist, and assistant to resident students' in Tampa, FL. She taught 2nd Grade in Elizabeth, NJ, Laredo, and San Antonio, TX. Sr. Ofelia captivated everyone with her cheerful story-telling and witty sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all she ministered to, her family, her providers, especially by her religious Sisters who loved her dearly.

Due to the COVID-19, the Rosary and Mass will be live-streamed on the Province Facebook page: salesiansisterswest Rosary Sunday, July 12th at 5:00 P.M. and Mass Monday, July 13th at 8:00 A.M.

Donations in memory of Sr. Ofelia may be sent to the Salesian Sisters to support young women preparing to be Salesian Sisters at: Formation Program, 6019 Buena Vista St. San Antonio, TX 78237. Thank you.

Express condolences at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com




Published in Express-News on Jul. 10, 2020.
