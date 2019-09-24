|
SEPTEMBER 22, 2019
Sr. Stella Tafoya, FMA, the 6th child in a family of 10 children, and native of Riverside, CA, died peacefully at the age of 93, September 22, 2019 at the Provincial House of the Salesian Sisters in San Antonio, TX.
She is survived by two brothers and one sister, numerous nieces and nephews, and her religious community, the Salesian Sisters. Sr. Stella was a quiet, peaceful soul whose presence always brought a sense of serenity to everyone. She will be remembered by those she dedicated her life to as a catechist, especially to the little ones and as an arts and crafts teacher. Her ministry was mainly in California and Texas. Her devotion to Jesus and Mary was life-giving for herself and for everyone who was blessed to have known her. A rosary was recited on Monday at 7:00 P.M. The Mass of Resurrection will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. Committal services and interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2 in San Antonio.
All services will be held at the Salesian Sisters' Provincial House, 6019 Buena Vista St., San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vocation Program of the Salesian Sisters, 6019 Buena Vista St., San Antonio, TX 78237
Published in Express-News on Sept. 24, 2019