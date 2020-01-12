San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Stanley Earl Thomas passed away at home, surrounded by family. He was born in Richmond, Indiana to Willard Earl and Alice May Thomas and was raised by his grandparents on a dairy farm. Stan was a true leader, "soldier's soldier" and proud infantryman who began his 39-year army career in the Indiana National Guard, then entered active duty as a commissioned officer. As company commander in his second tour of duty in Viet Nam, he was wounded in action in a combat sweep. Despite an above-the-knee amputation, he continued a successful military career, actively pursuing leadership assignments. Along the way, Stan graduated from the University of Arizona and the Army War College. After retiring in 1993 as Garrison Commander at Fort Sam Houston, Stan channeled his passion for leadership in different directions. He served as Executive Director of Communities in Schools (San Antonio), was appointed to the Texas State Board of Orthotics and Prosthetics for seven years, and became certified as a challenge course facilitator. Stan worked with corporate groups and the University of Texas Executive MBA as speaker, facilitator and coordinator for team building and leadership training. Golf, woodworking, and fly fishing were favorite pastimes. Stan loved life. He doled out bear hugs, powerful grip handshakes and engaging stories. He cherished his family, valued his friends, and was loved by many.

Stan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janie; children, Tim Thomas, Randy Thomas, Sabra Sell, Dayle Mentzer, Brian Thomas, and Darcy Scrimpshire and their families, to include 23 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; and brother, David.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020

11:30 A.M.

BULVERDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

28300 US 281 NORTH

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78260

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bulverde United Methodist Church, www.bulverdeUMC.org.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
