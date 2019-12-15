Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Howard Jones


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Howard Jones Obituary

Stanley Howard Jones, 71, passed suddenly on December 10th 2019.

Born in San Antonio, TX on September 6, 1948, a graduate of Robert E Lee High School, a student at the University of Texas, Stan lived in Houston TX as an incredibly successful Account Manager in the packaging industry for 40 years. In 1981, he began his involvement in NA/AA where he was able to impact the lives of countless individuals. Stan was charismatic, witty, had the best jokes and always seemed to make a friend wherever he went. He was a hobbyist astronomer with an infinite amount of knowledge of his beloved UT longhorns, and all-around, an exceptional, and intelligent man.

Preceded in death by his parents, E. Howard Jones & Dorothy Schaefer Jones, and brother Johnny Jones, he is survived by his sister, Carol Griffith, brother-in-law, Larry Griffith, niece, Jamelyn Griffith, his paternal aunt Wanda Jones, his former wife Sammie Jones and numerous cousins and other family.

Services will be held Wednesday, December 18th at 1:00pm at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Stan's name to a recovery program of your choice.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -