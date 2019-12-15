|
|
Stanley Howard Jones, 71, passed suddenly on December 10th 2019.
Born in San Antonio, TX on September 6, 1948, a graduate of Robert E Lee High School, a student at the University of Texas, Stan lived in Houston TX as an incredibly successful Account Manager in the packaging industry for 40 years. In 1981, he began his involvement in NA/AA where he was able to impact the lives of countless individuals. Stan was charismatic, witty, had the best jokes and always seemed to make a friend wherever he went. He was a hobbyist astronomer with an infinite amount of knowledge of his beloved UT longhorns, and all-around, an exceptional, and intelligent man.
Preceded in death by his parents, E. Howard Jones & Dorothy Schaefer Jones, and brother Johnny Jones, he is survived by his sister, Carol Griffith, brother-in-law, Larry Griffith, niece, Jamelyn Griffith, his paternal aunt Wanda Jones, his former wife Sammie Jones and numerous cousins and other family.
Services will be held Wednesday, December 18th at 1:00pm at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Stan's name to a recovery program of your choice.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019