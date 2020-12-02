Stanley L. McLelland died November 12, 2020, at the age of 75, after a long battle with dementia. He was born May 18, 1943 in Harlingen, Texas.

From an early age, Stan showed great academic promise and his sharp wit made him popular among his peers. By the time he was in high school, Stan was known for being an outspoken leader and for his interest in politics. His involvement in Student Council culminated in being elected president of the Texas State Student Councils.

In 1963 Stan attended the University of Texas. There his popularity continued, joining the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity (Pikes), remaining involved most of his life, influencing several decades of young men. He was admitted into the prestigious Friar Society, and graduated with a multi-disciplinary Plan II Honors Degree in 1967. During this time, he met the up-and-coming state representative Barbara Jordan, sparking a life-long close friendship. Austin and UT always remained close to his heart.

Stan attended the University of Texas Law School where he was voted Outstanding Mid-law Student by the faculty. In 1970 Stan was recruited by the distinguished Houston Law firm Baker Botts. His work there would lead to a successful private practice in Austin. In 1982 he joined Valero Energy in San Antonio where he worked for 16 years, first as an executive and later as General Counsel and Vice President.

Probably the greatest honor and adventure of his life was when he was appointed by President Bill Clinton to become the United States Ambassador to Jamaica. He fell in love with the island and its people and worked tirelessly to improve trade relations with the US. In Jamaica, he is best known for lifting a 25-year ban on the importation of the ackee fruit - a move that was a huge benefit to the local farmers and economy.

Stan could often be found on a golf course. He had the opportunity to play on most of the world's premier golf courses including St. Andrews and Pebble Beach. He played many rounds at River Oaks Country Club in Houston, where he was a member. Starting in his 50s, he began every day with a run. His passion and dedication to the sport led him to complete in several marathons, including Paris and Boston (twice).

Stan shared his life with family and many close friends. He had a great sense of humor and was the life of the party. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lois McLelland of Harlingen. He will be greatly missed by his brother Gerald McLelland and wife, Sue, of Burnet, and sons, Matt McLelland and family, of Austin, Michael McLelland of Dallas and Mark McLelland of Austin. Also, his sister Martha Stenseng and husband, Vern, of Kerrville, and her son, Adam Mackey Smith and family of Austin.

A memorial service will take place at a safe time in the future.

