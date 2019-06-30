|
December 29, 1946 - June 23, 2019
Stanley L. Phillips born in December 29, 1946 at Schofield Barracks, Wahiawa, Honolulu Oahu Hawaii and passed away in San Antonio, Texas. He was the son of Father Earl L. Phillips and Serilda June Crooks of Hereford Texas and Step Father Robert B. Crooks. He had brothers, Kenneth W. McDonald (deceased), Russell E. McDonald (Deceased), Douglas C. McDonald of Anton Texas, Jimmy M. McDonald of Abilene Texas, Richard McDonald (deceased), sister, Teresa Renee Barbee of Abilene Texas and Step brother Robert Crooks of Brownwood Texas. Stanley met his high school sweetheart Bonnie Lee Woodruff Phillips in 1961 and was married in February 5, 1966. Stanley and Bonnie had two children, Teresa D. Phillips and Kevin B. Phillips of San Antonio, Texas. They have one grandchild Kolton B. Phillips born to Kevin and his mother Tivika Kaster of San Antonio, Texas.
Stanley graduated from Parkland high school in El Paso, Texas then entered service into the United States Air Force. He was an aircraft mechanic, flight mechanic, aircraft Supervisor and mobility logistician and Honorably Retired from the air force in 1985 with 20 year service. He was stationed at the former Webb AFB, Tuy Hoa and DaNang RVN, Laughlin AFB, Torrejon Air Base Spain and Davis Monthan AFB.
He then went to NASA Johnson Space Center, Ellington Field, Aircraft Operations Division. He served as a Quality Control Supervisor and Data and Deficiency Analyst for 8 years then became a Civil Servant for another 11 years where he was forced to medically retire.
While at NASA he was a Quality Assurance Aerospace Inspector, Data and Deficiency Analyst and aircraft inspector as well as a qualified ISO 9000 inspector. He was very instrumental in bringing the aircraft maintenance, logistics and flight management from the paper documentation and tracking to the computerized world. Initially working with the United States Navy and the NALCOMIS system of aircraft management. Together with fellow employee Michael D. Axline, the radically modified the navy system to adapt it to meet NASA's unique system of aircraft management and operation. As NASA had experimental, Civilian and military aircraft, each type had unique documentation issues. Moreover, all support equipment, logistics and pilot flight documentation was developed. Stanley also was instrumental in the migration and integration of all of NASA's Centers with aircraft to the NAMIS Aircraft and Logistics Computer System. He was also very instrumental in working with the Air Force with all of NASA's military aircraft in improving the reliability of aircraft components and was recognized by the Air Force Logistics Command for his efforts as the improvements gained helped the Air Force with their mission.
After retiring from NASA, Stanley got involved in the neighborhood home owner association of Westfield in San Antonio Texas for over 10 years serving as Board Vice President and President and was on the Architectural Control Committee where he made several improvements to his neighborhood. Stanley was a Certified FAA A&P mechanic and schooled with the Community College of the Air Force, Embry Riddle University and the University of Houston.
The family ask any donations be sent to the , the or the American Kidney Fund.
Family will welcome friends on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter No. 3.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019