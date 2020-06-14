Col. Stanley Martin Plies, D.D.S ("Marty") of McKinney, Texas passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 81. He was a dentist, professor, and U.S. Air Force veteran. A viewing and funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 821 South Greenville Avenue, Allen, Texas. Interment, with military honors, will take place at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, on June 22nd. For a full obituary, service information, or to offer condolences and sign the registry, please visit tjmfuneral.com