|
|
March 5, 1936 - March 9, 2019
Pastor Stanley Mosley, 83, of Schertz, Texas was born on March 5, 1936. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday March 9, 2019. In his lifetime, Pastor Mosley was a very successful man. He moved to Houston, Texas and owned several businesses there. He surrendered to the ministry in Houston. He eventually moved back to San Antonio and founded and built Believers Baptist Church where he was Pastor for over forty years. Stanley was an excellent preacher, and his members loved him dearly. Stanley is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sudie R. Mosley, daughter Sherry L. Tinnerman (Gary), son Stanley G. Mosley Jr., grandson, Tyler Mosley, and his sisters, Mary Matjeka, Grace Roth (Douglas), Gladys Padier, June Oliver, and Margie Sonnier (Alex), as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. He touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation and viewing will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home at 7735 Gibbs Sprawl Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78239 on Thursday March 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held at Believers Baptist Church, 7415 Dumbarton, San Antonio, Texas 78223 on Friday March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 7735 Gibbs Sprawl Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78239. God bless you Stanley, and may you rest in peaceful Heaven.
I Love You!!!
Your Loving Wife, Sudie
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2019