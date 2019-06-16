|
|
August 31, 1928 - May 30, 2019
Stanley Neilan Grayson, slipped into eternity May 30, 2019. Stan made 90 circles around the Sun. Born to Stanley Grayson and Winnie Davis Brown, he arrived August 31, 1928 in Ryan, Oklahoma. In the fall of 1948 he joined the SPEBSQSA (barbershop harmony society). In January of 1950 he joined the Air Force due to Korea. He was told to report to Goodfellow A.F.B. in San Angelo, Texas, in January, 1951, for the start of training in Class 52A. Flying became a passion, so began a lifetime of doing the two things he loved most, flying and singing. He was a fighter pilot during Korea in Alaska.
Where he met DeAubrey (Darby) Alewine. On July 20, 1954, DeAubrey Lee Grayson was born at the base hospital. 1957 was a very good year. January, 21 Neilan Scott Grayson was born. He got his B.S. degree in Aero Engineering, the first member of his family to have a college degree. The year 1966 came with many changes for Stan, he and Darby divorced and he met Mary Ellen Mann in August and they married the following January. With Mary Ellen in his life he lived a truly charmed life. Mary Ellen preceded him in death in 2007 much of the light in his life was extinguished. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Dorothy Jean, his son Neilan Scott and step-daughter Lisa. He is survived by his daughter, DeAubrey, step-daughter Karen, daughter-in-law Marilyn Grayson and two grandchildren, Shane Grayson and DeAubrey Ours.
Celebration of life will be
June 21, 2019 at his home.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019