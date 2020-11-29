Stanley Zucker, loving father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle, electrical engineer, and resident of Texas died on November 26, 2020 at the age of 89 in San Antonio, Texas. Stanley is survived by his loving wife – Esta , children – Lorin and Mark Nussbaum, Dean Zucker, and Mike Zucker, grandchildren – Mick Nussbaum, Jordan Nussbaum and wife Steph, David Zucker and dogs - Lily and Gracie. He is predeceased by his mother Florence Zucker, father Mike Zucker, sister Helaine Brandt, and brother-in-law Louis Brandt. Stanley was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 17th 1931 to Florence and Mike Zucker. He moved to Cleveland, Ohio in the late 40's. When Stan was old enough to enlist he felt the call to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Navy. Stanley was a radio operator aboard numerous aircraft stationed in the Pacific for the US Navy during the Korean War. After his military service, Stanley attended the University of Houston (Go Coogs!) and received his degree in Electrical Engineering which would be his passion and career for the next 40+ years. In 1954 while he was pursuing his degree and working for his Father Stanley met the love of his life – Esta Friedman. Stanley and Esta married in 1956 and were married for 65 happy years until the time of his death. As the story goes, he knew that night that Esta would be the woman he would marry. On January 20th 1964 his oldest Lorin was born, two years later, on March 8th 1966, his son Dean was born. Years later, in February of 1977, his youngest son Mike was born. Stan was an incredibly devoted Father and Husband. He enjoyed running, golf and lifting weights. He loved math. He enjoyed motorcycles. He loved to dance – and would want us to say he was great at it! He loved to dress well and smell nice. He loved his country. He loved to crack jokes and make people laugh. However, the thing he enjoyed most, was getting to help his family. He was an incredibly selfless man. His greatest strength was one that truly exemplifies the ideals of America. With those he loved and cared for, he was so incredibly accepting. He was so understanding and was able to demonstrate a love and support that always made you feel cared about. He was accepting of differences, of flaws, he was non judgmental. That made it incredibly easy to connect with and relate to him. He rose the ranks as a civil servant, becoming a Chief due to his work ethic and ability to connect with others. Stan was a firm believer in God and country and supported the Jewish Community as a devoted member of the synagogue and JCC. Stan will be so dearly missed and fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces/nephews, cousins, colleagues, and friends. A funeral service will be held at Agudas Achim Memorial Gardens. Rabbi Sarah Cohen will officiate. Due to the Pandemic, services will be for family only. Thank you for your support and consideration during this difficult time.