October 2, 1977 - March 9, 2019
Star Bright Harman Laird Robbins passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Star was born in Abilene, TX on October 2, 1977 to January Estes Jones and Derald Bright. She was later adopted by Tom Harman as a child, grew up in Abilene and later moved to San Antonio. She graduated in 1996 from Incarnate Word High School in San Antonio. She was a talented artist who loved to share her contagious laugh and remarkable joy of life with everyone she knew.
Star was larger than life, loved deeply and our world is dim without her. Her children and her mother were her world and we will remember her for her striking blue eyes, fabulous sense of humor, carefree whimsical personality and love for all things beautiful. She was a true bright star that soared into our hearts and souls. Her precious spirit is now living in the true beauty of heaven with her Lord, Christ Jesus. We will see you in the twinkling of an eye, our darling Star Bright.
Star is preceded in death by her father Derald Bright, adoptive father Tom Harman, grandmother, Patsy Estes; grandfather, Billie Sol Estes; grandmother Margaret Benchoff Bevans; and aunt Pamela Estes Padget.
She is survived by her children Christopher Copper Laird, Lyndon Sky Laird and London Rain Laird, her husband Andrew Robbins, father of their beautiful children, Christopher Laird, mother January Estes Jones and her husband James (JJ) Jones, her Sister Kellie Lynn Mathis, brother Todd Edward Harman, her uncle Bill Estes, Jr, her aunts Joy Lovell and Dawn Stevens, her cousins Tricia Chupka, Amy Aston, Shane Stevens, Clay Stevens, Lilly Meadows, Cole Stevens, Jeremy Estes, James Van Dyne, Jacob Estes, Ben Estes as well as her virtual sisters including Brianne Grothues, Mitzi Kezar, Jaimie Flash, Kimberly Giardino, Rhianna Toonen and Sofia Santos
Memorial will be held at The Hills at Lakeway Country Club on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to improve the lives of children and families affected with Hirschsprung's Disease at www.reachhd.org. Psalm 84:3 KJV
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis - (512) 263-1511. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 16, 2019