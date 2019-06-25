|
JANUARY 17, 1925 - JUNE 23, 2019
Stella "Nana" G. Ramirez, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was called home by the Lord on June 23, 2019, at the age of 94. Stella was born and raised in San Antonio and worked for Kelly AFB for 42 years. After retirement, she devoted her time to caring for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar D. Ramirez and five sisters and one brother. She is loved and will be missed by her daughter Stella E. Chapa and her husband, Victor O. Chapa; granddaughters, Deborah Azar and husband Phillip Azar and Monica Hernandez and husband Raymond Hernandez; six great-grandchildren, Erin Azar, Alec Azar, Monique Azar, Danielle Azar, Isla Hernandez and Rica Hernandez; along with other loving family and friends.
SERVICES:
Visitation will begin at 6:00PM at Mission Park North followed by the Rosary at 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Published in Express-News on June 25, 2019