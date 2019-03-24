|
|
December 22, 1948 - March 15, 2019
Stella Joynell Roane-Carlson, affectionately known as "Joy" to those who knew her, departed this earth on March 15, 2019 at the age of 70. Joy was an amazing person who touched the lives of everyone with whom she came into contact.
Joy had a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education from North Texas State University and Masters in Education from Trinity University. She was a long time Special Education Campus Coordinator for Northside I.S.D, a calling she excelled at, supporting so many children and families within San Antonio.
Joy showed her love for friends and family in many ways but especially through food. She was an accomplished cook and would always go out of her way to cater to the culinary wishes of all guests she entertained in her home.
She was also knowledgeable about the best restaurants for each type of cuisine for those rare times when she was not cooking for loved ones.
Joy may have been retired but she was never still. If she was not doing lunch with the "lunch bunch," she could be found playing BUNCO, enjoying happy hour with friends, coordinating neighborhood celebrations, or spending time with her close friends and loved ones including Patty Taylor, Terry Tackitt, or her group of lifelong friends known as the "Fab Four". Joy was a community servant, routinely supporting many charitable organizations in and around San Antonio as well as many individuals and families that Joy took "under her wing".
One of Joy's many passions was traveling and exploring this wonderful planet on which we live. She was fortunate to have traveled all over the world with her most recent trip being a tour of the South Pacific.
Joy had a love of Beagles her entire life and considered them her "children". Her latest Beagle "child", Abbigail, is now in the loving care of Joy's long- time Partner, Terry Tackitt and his Beagle Lucy Lue. This love of Beagles is the bond that brought these two together in a loving relationship during these last years of her life.
Joy was preceded in death by her Mother, Nellie Roane; her Husband, Robert Carlson; and her beloved Uncle and Aunt, Irvin and Grace Cook. Joy will be tremendously missed by all her friends and family including her Partner, Terry Tackitt and her family including Edwin & Melissa Cook and their children, Pam and Sam Bilberry and their children, Alice Cook, and many others.
Please join us celebrating Joy's life Tuesday March 26, 2019, 12 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapel North at 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78230 (Phone: 210-349-1414) with internment to follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 1517 TX-16, Kerrville, TX 78028 which is approximately 1 hour from Mission Park.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019