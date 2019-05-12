|
|
September 23, 1924 - May 9, 2019
Stella Laverne Weik, born on September 23, 1924, passed away on May 9, 2019. Stella was born on her family's farm, in Millport, Alabama, the second child of Rose and Troy Todd. Stella left home in her early 20s to pursue "fortune and fame" in Memphis, Tennessee, working as the radio personality, Buckskin Todd; and touring with many country music stars of the day. This sense of adventure led her to San Antonio, Texas for Fiesta 1946. One year later, Stella made San Antonio her home and met the love of her life, Charles Robert Weik, when she car-hopped at the Pig Stand Restaurant. Together, they built a family of sons and grandchildren. In the years leading up to her passing, Stella was under the care of her son, Richard Allen and his daughter, Desiree Jolene. Stella is best known for her love of art, flowers, cooking, and charitable works, which she channeled into the professions of art gallery staff, flower shop owner, restaurateur, and military pen-pal. She is proceeded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband.
The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Regency Care- Medical Center and Alamo Hospice.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 13th from 10-1 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 pm. Burial will take place the Funeral that at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019