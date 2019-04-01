September 21, 1949 - March 20, 2019

Stella Rodriguez Vaughn, 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Stella was born September 21, 1949 to Fernando G. and Elvira F. Rodriguez in San Antonio, TX.



She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1967. She attended Santa Rosa School of Nursing and became an LVN. Stella worked at Santa Rosa Hospital in Surgery ICU and Baptist Hospital in the Recovery Room. She attended San Antonio College School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. She then went to work at Northeast Baptist Hospital in the Recovery Room.



In 1983, she met her soul mate Jim and his two children, Michael and Jenny, moved to Saint Peters, Missouri, bought a home and got married. For a few years she worked for Med First as a charge nurse until St. Andrews home care offered her a job as a home care and Hospice care specialist. She loved nursing and gave tender care to all her patients. She listened, understood and then acted on it.



Jim and Stella became Grandparents on December 23, 1990 with the birth of Terry Lee Vaughn. In October of 2000 they moved back to San Antonio, TX and then built their dream home in Spring Branch, TX where she retired enjoying every precious moment with her husband Jim, daughter Jenny, grandson Terry and her great grandson Jack William Vaughn.

Stella volunteered her time with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and loved everyone who knew her. She was an Eucharistic Minister and usher at St. Joseph's Honey Creek Catholic Church.



Stella always looked forward to the annual Easter Egg hunt which would take place the Saturday before Easter, which is going on its 18th year as of 2019. She looked forward to buying special presents for all the children that attended and most of all enjoyed watching them going after the eggs during the hunt.



Stella is proceeded in death by her parents Fernando and Elvira Rodriguez.



She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Jenny; step-son, Michael and spouse Dana and their children, Ramon and Ryan; grandson, Terry Vaughn, great- grandson Jack Vaughn; sisters, Sylvia Rodriguez, Sofie R. Davis and spouse Jim; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Valdez and son Joseph, Sheila Winn, Erin, Warren, Stuart and spouse Eslendy Davis and their children Victoria and Peter; brother-in- law, Bob Vaughn, sister-in-law, Vicki Polzin and spouse Russ and their children, Ryan and his spouse KD and their children Knox and Nora, and Adam and spouse Michelle and their daughter Emma.



The family ask those attending the services to wear something pink, which was Stella's favorite color, as they celebrate her life. Pink handkerchiefs will be available to guests as well.





ROSARY

MONDAY

APRIL 08, 2019

7:00 PM

SAINT JOSEPH'S

HONEY CREEK

CATHOLIC CHURCH

2571 HIGHWAY 46

SPRING BRANCH, TX 78070



FUNERAL SERVICE

TUESDAY

APRIL 09, 2019

12:15 PM

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

2102 NORTH LOOP

1604 EAST

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232



Deacon Mike Pawelek will be officiating services.



Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.



