ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
Stephanie Rivera
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
600 Oblate Dr.
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
600 Oblate Dr.
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
600 Oblate Dr.
Stephanie Anne Rivera


1967 - 2019
Stephanie Anne Rivera Obituary
May 6, 1967 - April 19, 2019
Stephanie Anne Rivera, 51, of San Antonio, TX, entered into enteral rest April 19, 2019. Born May 6, 1967 in Houston, TX to Allan and Kay Owens, Stephanie was the youngest of three children. An avid sports fan, Stephanie could be found watching her beloved Spurs, or football, baseball, and golf. She especially enjoyed her time watching games and enjoying friends' company as if they were at the ballpark/arena live.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Paul David Rivera; daughter Grace LeighAnne Rivera; parents James and Kay Pearl; sister and brother-in-law Jamie Dornak and Thomas Dornak; twin brother and sister-in-law Stephen Owens and Lisa Owens; nieces and nephews, Kristin and Rudy Perales, Kyle Dornak, Zachary Owens, Matthew Dornak, and Jessica Owens; and great nephew Lucas Perales.

Stephanie will be remembered by her bright smile and the light she brought out in others.

Memorial services will be held Monday, April 29 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament (600 Oblate Dr.). Viewing to begin at 9:30am, Rosary at 10:30am and Mass at 11:00am.

Memorials may be made in her name to The .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019
