Stephanie Grace Garrett passed away early Friday morning on October 4, 2019.
Stephanie was born in Corpus Christ, Texas to Clarence and Sharon Garrett, she graduated from Winston Churchill High school in 1979. Stephanie worked as a secretary for the dentists at the University of Health Science Center, also attended night school and eventually graduated from San Antonio Court Reporting Institute in 1987. She went on to work for various attorneys and court reporting firms in San Antonio, Corpus Christi and McAllen, TX.
In 2014, Stephanie and her children joined Oak Meadow United Church. She had a love of animals that started at an early age, while living in McAllen she bred and sold several litters of Shih Tzu dogs, but kept the papa, momma and baby "Beebo." She would often pick up strays and find homes for them.
Stephanie lived for her children, she had a big heart and loved her family and friends deeply. Stephanie will be missed by everyone. In 2018 she and her children were joined by the rest of her family for a fabulous Western Caribbean Cruise, of which Jack roamed all over the ship and islands taking pictures. This past summer in June she, Jolie and Jack took a last "hoorah" vacation and traveled to Florida, stopping at different places and beaches as they traveled on down to Key West. Stephanie is preceded in death by her father Clarence Garrett, and her brother Irving Cash Ervin.
She is survived by her mother Sharon Ervin of San Antonio, TX; her daughter, Jolie Grace Gallegos of San Antonio, TX; her son, Jack Garrett Gallegos of Great Lakes, Il; sister Donna Martin and brother-in-law Rickey Martin of Houston, TX; her brother William Gregory Garrett and wife Traci Garrett of San Antonio, TX, and her beloved Shih Tzu "Beebo", and nephews Cody and Dylan Garrett. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Oak Meadow United Methodist Church with refreshments to follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Meadow United Methodist Church, 2740 Hunters Green Drive, San Antonio, TX 78231 or the Humane Society, 4804 Fredericksburg, San Antonio, TX 78229.
Arrangements made by Sunset North Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 9, 2019