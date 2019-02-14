Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Stephanie Cape
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Stephanie Nichole Cape


Stephanie Nichole Cape Obituary
July 30, 1985 - February 9, 2019.
Stephanie Nichole Cape, born July 30th, 1985 in Jacksonville Florida. Stephanie made her home for 33years in San Antonio Texas. She entered the gates of heaven on February 9th, 2019.
Stephanie loved music, dancing, the ocean, journaling, and being with her family and friends, most of all her son, Tripp Edwin, and husband-to-be, Troy Faulkner.
Stephanie loved the Lord and felt it her mission to spread the Gospel of salvation to others.
Stephanie will always be remembered by her beautiful spirit !
She is survived by her fiancé, Troy Faulkner Jr. and their son, Tripp Edwin; Mother, Krista Aleman and husband Joseph, Brothers, Kristopher, Kevin, and Justin ; Father, D.R. Renaud and wife Shawna; siblings Athena and Danny ; Step Father, Michael Dardeman; Grandparents Ginger and Denny Mathis; Troys family: Troy and Nena Faulkner; Mother, Michelle Corbitt, Brothers Aaron and Anthony, Sisters Ara, Hannah, and Isabel and Cheryl and Tony Martino. Stephanie was loved by many other family members and friends she called family.
Stephanie is proceeded in death by her son, Keltin Maverick Hoppe, Grandfathers John Edwin Cape and Robert Dardeman. Visitation, Feb.14, 5-8 pm at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home. Service, Feb. 15 at 10:00 A.M. burial Mission North.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 14, 2019
