STEPHANIE ORLANDO BROWN
1962 - 2020
Stephanie Orlando Brown, age 58, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born April 6, 1962, to Charlotte Hunt and James Milton Orlando in Houston, Texas.

She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Clark High School in 1980, and she was crowned Miss San Antonio the same year. Stephanie loved to dance her whole life, first as a member of the Clark dance team, and later with her husband of 31 years. She lit up every room she entered with her beauty, style, and spirit.

In 1985 she graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, and a Texas Cowboys sweetheart.

Returning to San Antonio after graduation, Stephanie worked at Frost Brothers department store and as an adult probation officer. In 1987, she met her future husband, Tim, and they married on New Year's Eve the following year. Stephanie and Tim were partners in love and business for 31 years. If she wasn't running her children to class or doing volunteer work for the school, she was by his side at the office. She threw herself at the challenges of her business, kept her perspective and used to joke that her next business should be a girl's dance school.

Stephanie often referenced her experience as a probation officer in raising her two sons, Timothy and Parker. She used M&Ms to teach them colors and coins to teach them numbers. She believed fiercely in the value of a good education and worked to make sure her children received one.

Her love of all children led her to volunteer in many ways, as a case worker for Child Advocates of San Antonio (CASA), as a member of Junior League, as a volunteer and parent advocate for the various schools her sons attended.

She spoke with her mother every day, and they shared a common rule, unspoken but followed religiously: that they would each be uplifting and positive. She was a blessing to everyone she met, but she was an angel here on Earth to her mother.

She was honest, kind, and happiest when she was bringing people together. She was always ready to lend a sympathetic ear and offer thoughtful advice. She was an incredible wife, mother, daughter and person. She will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Milton, and her brother, Jim.

She is survived by her mother and father, Charlotte and A. L. Hernden, by her sisters Miriam and Bernie Campion, Jennifer and Richard Sparr, and Tricia Hernden, and her brothers John and Martha Hernden and Michael Hernden.

She is also survived by her husband, Tim L. Brown, and their two sons, Timothy Lee Brown and Parker Wyndham Brown, as well as Sharon Brown and Mike Parker, Eddie Brown and Cathy Holloway, and Bill Robertson, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of friends.

The family will receive visitors from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on August 24, 2020 at the Porter Loring North Chapel.

Services will be held privately for the family, however friends who wish they could attend are invited to view the livestream and sign the online guestbook on Stephanie's obituary page at www.PorterLoring.com beginning at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
AUG
25
Service
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
August 22, 2020
Words just now cannot express how heartwrenching it is to right now hear the stunning news of Stephanie's death. We all grew through tumultuous times
Such truly heartbreaking and heartwrenching news to just learn of Stephanie's death. Our families go back so many years with an untreatable bond of friendship. My daughter, Jennifer Kidd, is devastated at the untimely loss of a beloved childhood friend. In deep sympathy.
Bess Mitchell
Family Friend
August 21, 2020

We were saddened by Stephanie's death, passing so soon in her beautiful life. She joined us two or so years ago to look at all the old pictures of the family so that each of us could choose some to cherish. Since most of her cousins were all there and a few of us old timers it soon became a party of us laughing and sharing memories of old times. We want to remember her that way always with her lovely smile and happy laughter.We know she is in Heaven saved and able to visit all the family that went before her now. We know she will be in our future and will welcome us all home someday. God bless and keep her family and friends and give comfort and peace to us all in this life.
Victoria, Edwin, Martin, Jill, Mike, Lukas, and Ruby Reilly
Family
August 21, 2020
We were stunned when we received the news of the passing of Stephanie. Stephanie was such a joy to be around in person and on the phone. We will miss her immensely. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your sons.
Larry & Barbara Whisenant
Friend
August 21, 2020
We were so sad to hear that Stephanie had passed away. She always greeted us warmly and made us feel more like friends than clients. We will truly miss her, and extend our deepest sympathy to Tim and all the family.
Judy & Wayne Hartmann
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
My heart is filled with sadness over the loss of Stephanie She was one of my dearest friends in High School and I Always had the utmost respect and love for her. My thoughts and prayers are with you all especially Tricia and Mr. And Mrs. Hernden. My very best to you all, Sabrina Allison Haecker
Sabrina Allison Haecker
Friend
August 21, 2020
"I am in shock. What a beautiful soul, lost too soon. She was my big sister when I was a freshman at Marshall High School. Then she was our Captain of the dance team at Clark High School. She led us to many first place titles! May God be your tender comfort in this time of such sorrow. My heart is broken for the family. Rest easy Stephanie."
Mary Frances Ulrich
Classmate
August 21, 2020
Stephanie was a great Team Mom to our sons Yball football. Her energy could be felt across a football field. Prayers for her family. God gained an angel
Erin Sigler
Friend
August 21, 2020
SYMPATHY, PRAYERS, HUGS, LOVE!
Farris Overby
Friend
August 21, 2020
I'm very sorry for the loss of Stephanie. My thoughts and prayers for everyone.
Sandra Yanta
Friend
August 21, 2020
Oh no No Nooooo. This breaks my heart. I stopped right in my tracks and sat right down on the ground. I still want someone to tell me it isn't so.
Mitch
Mitch Stephen
Friend
August 20, 2020
My deepest condolences for your loss. Rest in peace.
Kelly Mini
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
The Martino's have your family in our prayers. So sorry for your loss. God Bless.
Michele Corbitt
Family Friend
August 20, 2020
Our prayers and most sincere condolences to the family! May the knowledge that she is with the Lord in her mansion and doing His work console you in your time of grief and sorrow!
Al & Betty Cervera
Family Friend
August 20, 2020
I've struggled with what to write. Stephanie or miss Stephanie as my two little girls lovingly called her, was the most loving and supporting friend. I will always hold dear how special she was to my mom, my girls and me. I will miss her and her unique spirit daily. Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
Shannon Schneider
Friend
August 20, 2020
Stephanie from middle school to high school your presence lighted the room with your smile. I know you were greeted by our Lord Savior and now you dance a round heaven greeting everyone with your smile. Way too young and will always be remembered my friend
Cheri Griffin
Classmate
August 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to Stephanie's family. I knew Stephanie from high school and have wonderful memories of her as one of our dance team captains.
Rose Esparza
Classmate
August 20, 2020
A person that departs from this earth never truly leaves, for they are still alive in our hearts and minds, through us, they live on. Please accept our condolences, she will not be forgotten. Chip and Arleen
Arleen Peters
Family Friend
August 20, 2020
Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Love, Stefania Baldesarelli and Michelle Squilla
Michelle Squilla
Family Friend
August 20, 2020
Such a pleasure to have known you, Stephanie. A most gracious, intelligent, caring person; rest in peace, you will be greatly missed by Tim, your sons and your many friends. Jim Dauchy and Ruth Bond
Ruth Bond
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Stephanie, My heart was absolutely broken when I heard you were gone, and I had to accept the fact I would never get to see you again - so joyful and uplifting and beautiful. I love you immensely, and will forever. I have two memories of you that stand out and make my heart smile. One was when we got an extra long Senior lunch (since we never got our Senior lunches), but this day we went swimming - just a small group of girls. We laughed, splashed, and enjoyed every moment of those few hours alone with just our small group of close friends. I loved to see you laugh. The other special memory is the day you won the solo dance competition. You wore a flowing white dress, and moved so beautifully and gracefully across the floor, dancing like an angel in the long flowing white dress. You won first place and we all cried with joy. I thought that day how lucky I was to have seen you dance like that, and receive first place. That's how I picture you now. Dancing in Heaven in a beautiful, flowing white outfit - so graceful and beautiful. You were always so inspiring and shared your best self with us. I know you are a beautiful angel now in Heaven. Don't ever stop dancing. You will be loved and remembered forever. God be with your family in this painful time, and give them comfort and strength. I know if you were here, you wouldn't want anyone to be sad. You always only wanted the best for everyone, and cared deeply about your family. I encourage them to remember how badly you would want them to smile and remember the happy times when they think of you. That's what you would have wanted.
Pamela McLaughlin - Kaiser
Classmate
August 20, 2020
We first met Stephanie when she and Tim came to 'Los Patios' to meet with Chip's Mom and us for brunch. He had just become her financial advisor. We were immediately at ease with both of them, and Stephanie was the beautiful, charming, gracious, stylish woman we would come to know. She had a lot in common with Chip's mom - beauty queens both of them in their day - and social butterflies. We will always remember Stephanie's gentle way and her concern for others. We share your sadness and send our love to Tim and the boys and all the family. May she rest in peace.
Cathy and Chip Ingham
Friend
August 20, 2020
Tim, I am so, so sorry for your loss. My heart is broken for you and your boys...I am praying for you and your sweet family. Your friend always, Kathy Copeland
Kathy Copeland
Friend
August 20, 2020
May she Rest In Peace, Prayers for you and the family. God bless
Edna Peaslee
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
We always looked forward to our warm welcome from Stephanie. Her smile lite up the room and her hugs were heart felt. We will miss our brief conversations before meeting with Tim. She always made our day brighter. Our thoughts and prayers to Tim and the boys. May God comfort you and your family. An angel has come home.
Jim & Alana Campbell
Friend
August 19, 2020
BJ and I are so sorry to hear about the loss of Stephanie. She always had a smile on her face . She was a ray of sunshine. Our very deepest condolences to the whole family.
Margaret Tenorio
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
Stephanie was one of my dearest friends in middle school and inspired me in high school. I'll never forget that we got to know each other in music class. We sang so many great 70's songs together at the top of our lungs at Turtle Creek County Club, but one that may remind me most of you is by Peter Frampton and especially this part .... The moon appears to shine and light the skies
With the help of some fireflies
I wonder how they have the power to shineI can see them under the pine.... I'll always think of you when I see a bright firefly or a fire cracker in the sky. You were the brightest light, always cheering others on, even when you didn't feel bright. You gave so much to everyone and you were so adored for who you were and radiated so brightly from the inside out. I don't think you ever understood how beautiful you really were. I'll remember how we laughed and shared the love of music, dancing and later talked of our love of raising our two boys and how blessed we were. I'm so proud to have known you but am so crestfallen that we didn't have more time. But some day we'll be together again laughing, singing and dancing. You are so loved, so missed and have left an deep and unique impression forever
In our lives. Rest easy Stephanie
Love, Bonnie
Bonnie Cummings
Friend
August 19, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the news of Stephanie's passing. Her and I shared an office when I joined the probation department. I remember her talking about how close she was to her mom. She was stern with probationary but maintained their dignity. Years later when I woukd run into her mom I wouldxalways x ask for her and her mom enjoyed telling me what Stephanie was up to, usually busy with her sons.
Heaven gained a true angel. May she rest in peace.
Alec Olivarri
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Stephanie was joy to be around. I an so sorry for your lost Tim and your family's lost. May God give the peace that pass all understanding.
Hilario Pena
Friend
August 19, 2020
She always made you feel special.
Mike Meeks
Family
August 19, 2020
Tim, we are sending love, prayers, and our condolences to you and your family. We will miss Stephanie so much as she was a wonderful person, devoted mother, and a loving soul mate for you. Please know we are praying for Gods peace to surround you at this time. John and Carol Najarian
John Najarian
Friend
August 19, 2020
We would like to Express our sincerest condolences to the family. Our prayers are with you through this difficult time. May God Bless. Sincerely The Garry Ely Family
garry ely
Friend
August 19, 2020
I can't begin to tell you how saddened I am at hearing of her passing. Whenever, I would have occasion to meet with Tim at their office, I would be just as happy (if not more so) to see her. Once my meeting with Tim was over, she and I invariably would sit and visit, talking about being a "Boy Mom", renovating/home decorating, and so many other things. I can remember more than once telling her, "I've got to go, so I don't get you in trouble with Tim, for visiting too long with me." I just loved her energy, joy, beauty (inside and out) and will forever hear her voice in my mind. Please know that I am sending SO MANY prayers and thoughts for peace and comfort as the loves of her life navigate the days to come.
Sharon Campbell
Friend
August 19, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this news. I remember Stephanie's beauty and intelligence which the years never changed. My heartfelt condolences to all of her family, especially Charlotte and A.L. Rest In Peace, sweet girl
Bonnie Ortiz
Friend
August 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy, She will be greatly missed. Jeff and Sheryl Tierney
Sheryl Tierney
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
While we grieve this loss, we also rejoice in Stephanie's graduation to eternal life. We look forward to seeing her again one day in a truly wonderful place. We pray for strength, comfort and peace for the entire family. May God shower you with his blessings now and forever more.
Ted and Deb Durdel
Friend
August 19, 2020
Stephanie was my best friend and soul sister. I will forever be thankful for the time we had together and how she made me a better person. My tribute to her will be to attempt to emit the joy she always conveyed and her unlimited kindness shown to all. Words are not enough at this time but Tim, Timothy and Parker know that you have my support and love. She was one in a million and irreplaceable. Linda Smith, Bestie, Horseshoe Bay, TX
Linda Smith
Friend
August 18, 2020
I have so many happy memories of Stephanie, from UT days when her presence would brighten the ADPi house. My image of her from college is riding her moped to TCBY! And then she blessed our whole family with her friendship and many kindnesses, including lending Parker's stroller to Graham when he was a baby. When I think of Stephanie, I think of light and joy. Our prayers are with Tim, Timothy, and Parker, and with Charlotte and AL, and with her loving extended family. We miss Stephanie and will not forget her.
Martha and Gordon Smith and family
August 18, 2020
I feel so, so sad for you and would give you a hug if I could. Your Mom was so wonderful... Barry Bradley
Barry Bradley
Teacher
August 18, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family. In my prayers.
Christina Luevanos Lewis
Friend
August 18, 2020
I am deeply sad, Stephanie was a loving, caring, beautiful inside and out person. It was a joy to know her. A loving mom to Timothy and Parker. I am so sorry I cannot be present but I am thinking about all of you. Prayers and love to Stephanie's family.
Luisa Bolen
Friend
August 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family.

You and your family will be in our prayers.
David and Maryann Jarrell
Friend
August 18, 2020
I'm extremely shocked and saddened by this unbelievable news! I always loved her and looked up to her in high school. She was the big sister I always wanted. I send my love to you and pray God can get you through this sad time.
Dawn MYERS- Johnson
Family Friend
August 18, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family, especially to Timothy, Parker and Tim. Stephanie was was kind a beautiful person. May, "She Rest In Peace", and may you feel God's love and peace during this most difficult time. God Bless, The Guerras, Celinda, Henry, Robert and Daniel
Celinda Guerra
August 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family at this very difficult time.
Trudi and Jim Leddy
Friend
August 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to Stephanie's extended family during your time of loss. She was a beautiful lady with a loving spirit. We graduated from Clark High School together. Prayers for peace and understanding.
Rebecca Casares Rich
Friend
August 18, 2020
Stephanie will be deeply missed. She was always a joy to visit with at Gradient events, and her smile could make any day brighter. May you all feel God's peace in the coming season. Deepest condolences from the Gulin family.
Adam & Barbara Gulin
August 18, 2020
Steph you left us far too early. A friend from middle school through high school. You brightened many lives with your beautiful smile and heart of gold. I miss our quiet conversations during the games. I pray for your family & friends during their time of sorrow. The Heavens have received an remarkable angel. RIP my dear friend
Cheri Griffin
Classmate
August 18, 2020
Condolences from our family to yours. Stephanie was a beautiful person inside and out. May she RIP and fly with the angels.
Patty Oliver Sepulveda
Friend
August 18, 2020
So very sorry to hear of the passing of beautiful Stephanie. I have vivid memories of her on Dance Team, and thinking how beautiful and sophisticated she was for a High School girl. May she rest easy in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Sending prayers for the her Boys and the entire Family.❤
Lisa Brown
Friend
August 18, 2020
Tim, Timothy and Parker......so sorry for your loss. Stephanie made this world a better place and will be very missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you, and other family and friends through this difficult time. Peace to all.
Ray and Karen Hogan
August 18, 2020
Dear Tim, Timothy & Parker,
My heart goes out to all of you. I am so sorry. Stephanie was a wonderful person and brought happiness and joy to everyone she met. I will pray for you all I am so so sorry. God bless. Linda Yarborough
Linda Yarborough
Friend
August 18, 2020
Stephanie was such a beautiful person both inside and out, and I always looked forward to seeing her at the Galas and other events. She was always so welcoming, and continually offered to help our company in any way she could. Her kindness and loving spirit will be something I will always remember about her. Tim, we are all thinking about you, your boys and the rest of your family and keeping you in our prayers. My sympathy and thoughts are with you, Carole (Miller)
Carole Miller
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
Stephanie, I will miss you forever. You were the most amazing friend anyone could ever have.
Robin Howard
August 18, 2020
My condolences to the Brown family during this challenging time. I first met the Browns at their annual Christmas party for their clients. At that time, I was not a client however my mother was. I recall how impressed I was that Stephanie knew my mother by name. She introduced herself to me and I remember how her smile just wanted to make you smile. It lit up the room. The next year, I again accompanied my mother to the party. I was floored when she remembered my name. She was one of the reasons I later became a client.
Although I did not know her well, I could see her love for Tim. It showed in her eyes. My heart truly goes out to your family during this difficult time. May you find comfort from your family and friends.
Joanne Ford-Robertson
