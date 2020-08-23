Stephanie Orlando Brown, age 58, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born April 6, 1962, to Charlotte Hunt and James Milton Orlando in Houston, Texas.

She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Clark High School in 1980, and she was crowned Miss San Antonio the same year. Stephanie loved to dance her whole life, first as a member of the Clark dance team, and later with her husband of 31 years. She lit up every room she entered with her beauty, style, and spirit.

In 1985 she graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, and a Texas Cowboys sweetheart.

Returning to San Antonio after graduation, Stephanie worked at Frost Brothers department store and as an adult probation officer. In 1987, she met her future husband, Tim, and they married on New Year's Eve the following year. Stephanie and Tim were partners in love and business for 31 years. If she wasn't running her children to class or doing volunteer work for the school, she was by his side at the office. She threw herself at the challenges of her business, kept her perspective and used to joke that her next business should be a girl's dance school.

Stephanie often referenced her experience as a probation officer in raising her two sons, Timothy and Parker. She used M&Ms to teach them colors and coins to teach them numbers. She believed fiercely in the value of a good education and worked to make sure her children received one.

Her love of all children led her to volunteer in many ways, as a case worker for Child Advocates of San Antonio (CASA), as a member of Junior League, as a volunteer and parent advocate for the various schools her sons attended.

She spoke with her mother every day, and they shared a common rule, unspoken but followed religiously: that they would each be uplifting and positive. She was a blessing to everyone she met, but she was an angel here on Earth to her mother.

She was honest, kind, and happiest when she was bringing people together. She was always ready to lend a sympathetic ear and offer thoughtful advice. She was an incredible wife, mother, daughter and person. She will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Milton, and her brother, Jim.

She is survived by her mother and father, Charlotte and A. L. Hernden, by her sisters Miriam and Bernie Campion, Jennifer and Richard Sparr, and Tricia Hernden, and her brothers John and Martha Hernden and Michael Hernden.

She is also survived by her husband, Tim L. Brown, and their two sons, Timothy Lee Brown and Parker Wyndham Brown, as well as Sharon Brown and Mike Parker, Eddie Brown and Cathy Holloway, and Bill Robertson, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of friends.

The family will receive visitors from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on August 24, 2020 at the Porter Loring North Chapel.

Services will be held privately for the family, however friends who wish they could attend are invited to view the livestream and sign the online guestbook on Stephanie's obituary page at www.PorterLoring.com beginning at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

