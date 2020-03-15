Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
8500 Cross Mountain Trail
San Antonio, TX
STEPHEN ANTHONY GIULIANO


1956 - 2020
STEPHEN ANTHONY GIULIANO Obituary

Born September 30, 1956 on Ramey Air Force Base in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Anthony and Sarah (Sally) Giuliano, he was the oldest of five children. He spent 18 years of distinguished service in the Air Force, retiring early at the rank of Lt Col. After his military career, he retired from a second career at USAA in 2014, where he was an Executive Director in Financial Planning and Analysis.

Steve passed away on March 10, 2020 surrounded by his wife and two children. He was a loving and devoted family man, known to his grandchildren as "Poppy." In his private time, he enjoyed long distance running, completing several ultra-marathons and eight Boston Marathons, usually in Steelers or Indiana University gear.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Patti, their two children, Jennifer (David) and Ryan (Leslie), and three grandchildren, Taylor, Eleanora, and Orion; as well as sisters Toni and Traci and brothers Mark and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .

Funeral Mass –

Celebration of Life

Monday, March 30, 2020

10:30AM

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

8500 Cross Mountain Trail

San Antonio, Texas 78258
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020
