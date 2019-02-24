|
July 18, 1941 - February 15, 2019
Steve Watts in his own words:
I have the most amazing Mother, she's been so wonderful and strong, and I have the best big sister and little brother a man could ask for. I love them with all my heart and soul. I have the best five kids; each and every one of them has grown into wonderful adults. I'm so proud. And to my kids who couldn't be here with me, know I felt you in my heart. My long-time companion, Diane, thank you, and my little dog, Dixie, though it was only for a short time, I love you little dog. To all my Buddies at CPS, I love y'all. The memories we made, I've always cherished. And Trail Riders; Cindy (because Ladies first), Tony, Joe, Oscar, you gave me a place to laugh, cry, play. We became more than friends, we became family. Corey, Tanya, The Girls, Crisp Family, you all treated me better than I deserved and I love you. You are my friends. And to all who knew me; I'll see ya at the water hole.
Stephen Edward Watts, July 18, 1941 - February 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Patrick Henry Watts and Granddaughter, Lacie Lanece; survived by his mother, Sarah Lee Watts; sister Patsy (Watts) Ackermann (Roger); brother Byron Watts (Joyce); Former wife Jeanne Watts and their children Scott Watts (Joyce Pinkston), Tim Watts (Deniece Bradley), Shannon Watts-Miller (Douglas), Shane Watts (Shannon), Holly Watts (Brandon Poor). 10 Grandchildren: Crystal Hewell (Jason), Nicholas Miller (Jessica) Dacotah Watts (Tialana), Tyler Watts, Logan Cornwell, Payton Watts, Reagan Miller, Madeline Watts, Lauren Cornwell, Dillon Watts. 3 Great-grandchildren: Matthew, Cali, Luke. Steve never met a stranger. Steve loved nature, fishing, the sun. He laughed more than he cried. Steve was happy in life and truly wants to be remembered that way. Cancer took his body, but not his spirit. Smile when you think of him. A few words and memories from Steve's children: Scott - Dad's words of wisdom for me were "Work hard when it's time to work, and play hard when it's time to play". Love and miss you Dad. Tim - Dad was firm but always fair. The kind of dad that all our friends wished they had. He never failed to remind me that I was truly loved. I will miss him. Shannon - Dad not only taught me how to be a strong woman, but a true lady. He taught me to have a strong work ethic and a loving; caring heart. He always believed in me and always wanted me to ask for more and to never give up. I'll hold you in my heart, Dad, and will always have your voice inside my head telling me to be strong. I love you and we will meet again. Shane - words from Dad, "Please know, Dad loves you" Holly - Dad taught me how to shoot, fish, drink a beer. He taught me about the stars, lightening, flowers, and thunderstorms. He taught me to bend the rules, but face any consequences. He taught me how to do my nails and to waltz. Dad, I love you, and we'll always share the moon no matter where we are.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019