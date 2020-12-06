Steve joined his father, Milton Rowcroft Jr., in eternal rest on November 22, 2020.

He was 67 when he died after a long battle with heart disease and leukemia. He died peacefully in his wife Catherine Jett's arms in their home in Adkins, Texas. In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his mother, Mary Rose Rowcroft; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Tamara Rowcroft; his sister and brother-in-law, Michele Rowcroft and Gerry Melcher; and numerous nieces and nephews. Steve was a farrier for more than 40 years and was well known in the San Antonio-area equestrian community. He owned Rowcroft Quarter Horses, where he bred and trained horses for 30 years. Steve also was an avid shotgun sports enthusiast and was a member of the San Antonio Gun Club and the Isaac Walton League in Maryland. Due to rising cases of COVID-19, no in-person funeral services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Steve's honor to National Public Radio (npr.org) or the Texas Biomedical Research Institute (txbiomed.org).

A memorial page has been created at https://everloved.com/life-of/stephen-rowcroft/ - please join us there with your remembrances and photos.