On Thursday July 30th, 2020 Stephen Joseph Dalmolin, loving father of three, passed away at the age of 70. Steve was born on November 18th, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas to Joe and Helen Dalmolin and made his living in both San Antonio and Dallas.

Steve had a passion for making people laugh. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and win them over quickly with his personality. Steve had a kind heart and took pleasure in giving. He especially loved making and sharing food for friends, neighbors and community services. His humor and generosity will be greatly missed.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother Helen, father Joe, sister Jeri and brother Joe Jr. He is survived by his children: Stacey Dalmolin, Joe Dalmolin and Michael Dalmolin. Siblings: Angie Peterson, Christine Brown, Phillip Dalmolin, Joanne Haywood and Marc Dalmolin. Steve was blessed with four grandchildren: Anthony, Kali, Andrew and Nicolas.

A private graveside service is planned, and the family look forward to a larger celebration of Steve's life with plenty of food and laughter next year.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Meals on Wheels and the San Antonio Food Bank. Arrangements by: