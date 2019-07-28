|
SEPTEMBER 2, 1950 - JULY 22, 2019
Stephen (Steve) C. Miller, 68, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on July 22, 2019.
Steve was born in Hugheston, West Virginia on September 2, 1950 to Gary and Charlotte (deceased) Miller. Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rose Marbach Miller, son Stephen E. Miller, his extended family, employees at SCM Management, Inc., and his loving dog Annie.
Steve spent some of his early years in both West Virginia and Chicago, until the family settled in the Rio Grande Valley when he was 5. Steve spent much of his childhood playing baseball, and getting into mischief with his two brother's Arthur and Larry. He attended McAllen High School, and was an active member of the FFA. Steve won the prize for Grand Champion Market Hog his senior year, which gave him the funds to move to San Antonio after his graduation to pursue a greater life.
Steve attended the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, and began working for Simon Mall's to finance his studies. It was there that he met his wife, Rose, during the time they both worked at North Star Mall (Steve as Mall Marketing Director, and Rose at a clothing retailer). Steve and Rose fell in love at first sight, and were married less than a year upon meeting on August 18th 1973. Steve quickly rose through the ranks of the local Simon Mall's management, and began opening malls for Simon all throughout the Southern United States. He was honored as an "Admiral in the Texas Navy" for his charitable activities at Simon Mall's, and his devotion to charitable organizations continued for the rest of his life. Following this success Steve continued his rise in the real estate community, and worked for a variety of local and national real estate firms before opening his own company in 1981- SCM Management, Inc. Steve went on to build, own, and manage thousands of apartments throughout the Southern and Midwest United States, as well as a variety of other retail and commercial real estate endeavors in the region.
Steve was an avid outdoorsman, and loved all aspects of hunting, fishing, adventure, and wildlife conservation. He travelled the world on countless adventures and expeditions, which ranged from the wild frontiers of Alaska to multiple journeys throughout Africa. Steve bought a ranch outside of Fredericksburg, Texas in 1990, which became his retreat throughout the rest of his life. The ranch was always his favorite place, and nothing made him happier than participating in farming, ranching, and conservation activities there. He loved to sit on the back porch, and have a cold Jack and Coke after a long day's work.
After 19 years of marriage, Steve and Rose had their only child Stephen in September of 1992. Steve was a remarkable father to Stephen, and was always an equally loving and counselling factor throughout his life. Steve and Stephen were able to work together for the last 18 months of his life, and each day was both an education and pleasure. There will always be a place in the office for him, and his presence will be felt forever.
Steve's memorial will be at Mission Park North in San Antonio on August 2nd, and the service will begin at 12pm noon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his incredible life.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019