July 28, 1960 - May 11, 2019

Stephen P. Horan passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 at home at the age of 58 years old. He was a 1978 graduate of Judson High School, and worked in the financial services industry most of his life. He was a multi-talented person who loved to sing and paint with oil paints. He was a fabulous cook and had a green thumb in the garden. He also dearly loved fishing.

He is survived by his spouse, Peter M. Morris who was his life partner for 34 years. He is also survived by his parents, Noel T. Horan Sr. and Barbara Horan; as well as his brothers, Noel Jr. (Becky) and children, Kelsey and John and his brother Ronald (Jeanette) and their children Luke and Zachary. Also survived by extended family, especially his cousin Denise Hunter. His cats Fred and Barney miss him terribly as well as a multitude of very close friends including Martha and Steve Cejka, Margaret and Tom Flores, Darla and Michael Siler, Denise and Larry Mahan and Danny Clift and Kimy Isaac. He was also very close to all of Peter's family. Memorial Service will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, 12:00 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North Chapel.

For those who may desire, In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the / Heart.org. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

