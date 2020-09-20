A beloved husband, devoted father, faithful son, loving brother, and amazing friend; Stephen Paul Garcia, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 47 at his home. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on December 21, 1972 to Guadalupe and Irene Garcia. He was an alumni of John Marshall High School, c/o 1991.

Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Jeanette Garcia and their children: Anthony Garcia, Sabrina Gutierrez and son in law Taylor McFarland. Stephen and Jeanette married on May 19, 2001 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his parents Guadalupe and Irene Garcia and siblings, Frank and Christina. Stephen bids farewell to his loving family and many friends. Stephen was truly an honest-to-good man with a great sense of humor, always had a friendly smile and welcoming heart that made you feel at home. Stephen made sure his home was the house to go to for New Year's Eve and of course, Super Bowl! He was a friend to all, would give you the shirt off his back and lived life to the fullest, while never letting his setbacks bring him down.

He dedicated the last 20 years working at Sam's Club #8264, as a Fresh Manager. He was immensely proud to be able to support and provide for his family. Stephen was a great leader, willing to work alongside with his associates, never afraid to get his hands dirty. Stephen on many occasions served on the Hurricane Relief team for Sam's Club, and was often the cook!

He loved to show off his culinary skills especially with barbecue and was proud to serve a great meal to all. He was a great influence to all and well known for his fatherly advice and being a great listener. He believed in the spirit of paying it forward, especially to those who needed help, a hand up.

Stephen had many passions, his Cowboys, fishing, poker-nights, fantasy-football, Church on Sundays with his family, bowling, casinos, barbecuing and gatherings. He also enjoyed yearly vacations with family, traveled to many places in the United States: Disneyworld, Graceland, White Sands, San Francisco, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Ruidoso, Red River, Big Bend, Garner, Jack Daniel's Distillery and many cruises to include the Bahamas, Key West, Cozumel, and Cancun. Stephen believed in working hard, but he also took time to enjoy all of God's beautiful creation with those he loved. He looked forward to those vacations!

The world lost a wonderful man but heaven has gained an angel. He will forever be missed and always in our hearts. May God's perpetual light always shine upon his face and may he rest in peace.

Unfortunately, due to COVID pandemic and limited guest restrictions, a memorial service will be set at a later time where we could all gather to celebrate the life of Stephen. For updates please visit www.sunsetnorthwestfuneralhome.com